Analysts Set Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) Target Price at $44.40

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTU. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Clarkson Capital downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $112,437.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,810 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,389 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,281 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTU traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 444,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

