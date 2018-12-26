Analyzing PROS (PRO) & Monotype Imaging (TYPE)

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Monotype Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Monotype Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Monotype Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -35.89% N/A -13.10% Monotype Imaging 6.02% 10.00% 6.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PROS and Monotype Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 1 5 1 3.00 Monotype Imaging 0 1 1 0 2.50

PROS currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.69%. Monotype Imaging has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.96%. Given Monotype Imaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monotype Imaging is more favorable than PROS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROS and Monotype Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $168.82 million 6.43 -$77.92 million ($1.53) -19.10 Monotype Imaging $235.79 million 2.76 $11.56 million $0.53 29.55

Monotype Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotype Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PROS has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotype Imaging has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Monotype Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. PROS does not pay a dividend. Monotype Imaging pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monotype Imaging has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Monotype Imaging beats PROS on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc., a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution. It also provides RevenuePRO solutions that offer a set of integrated software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of RevenuePRO Passenger Revenue Management, RevenuePRO Group Sales Optimizer, RevenuePRO Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, RevenuePRO Shopping, and RevenuePRO Merchandising. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support; and strategic services, including discovery and insight consulting services, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It serves manufacturing, distribution, and services industries, including automotive and industrial, B2B services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 14,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

