Andersons Inc (ANDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ANDE stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $783.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.17. Andersons has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.00 million. Andersons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, insider Michael S. Irmen sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $186,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $64,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,755.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

