Antofagasta plc (ANFGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

