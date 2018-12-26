Apex (CPX) Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Apex has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $473,675.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, LBank and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013496 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014420 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,347,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.