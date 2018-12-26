Apogee Enterprises Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (APOG)

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.40 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APOG. ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $27.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $760.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $233,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

