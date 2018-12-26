Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.74% of Apollo Global Management worth $190,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 482.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,214.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,291,817 shares of company stock worth $64,966,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $43.00 price objective on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

