Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 77.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $133,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.37 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.36.

AAPL stock opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $740.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $14,403,995.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,970,389.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

