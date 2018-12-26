AQR Capital Management LLC Has $46.63 Million Position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Ctrip.Com International worth $46,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,667,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,893 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 9,329,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,374 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,619,000 after acquiring an additional 967,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRP shares. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRP opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

