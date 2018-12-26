Aravive Inc (ARAV) Insider Sells $11,218.48 in Stock

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) insider Jay Shepard sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $11,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Shepard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aravive alerts:

On Monday, December 17th, Jay Shepard sold 11,247 shares of Aravive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $44,538.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 60,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.21 and a quick ratio of 20.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.13. Aravive Inc has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/aravive-inc-arav-insider-sells-11218-48-in-stock.html.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.