ArcelorMittal (MT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.84

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 81012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.23.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.11). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 84.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3,558.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

