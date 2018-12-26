ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $279,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 84.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3,558.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.24. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.62%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

