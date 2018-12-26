Arrow Global Group (ARW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $170.00

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 19996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.33).

Several research analysts have commented on ARW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 252 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 391 ($5.11).

In other news, insider Andrew C. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($26,394.88).

About Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

