Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/artesian-resources-co-artna-shares-sold-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.