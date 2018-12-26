Arvinas (ARVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $11.19 on Monday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 354,100 shares of company stock worth $5,665,600.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $3,114,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth $2,531,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth $844,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth $4,049,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth $5,061,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer.

