Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.63

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 68087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock has a market cap of $45.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 54.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 109,241 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 27.5% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 444,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,269,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 68,234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 18.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 53,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

