Aspen Insurance (AHL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Insurance Holdings is a Bermudian holding company that provides property and casualty reinsurance in the global market, property and liability insurance principally in the United Kingdom and surplus lines insurance in the United States. Aspen’s operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries located in London, Bermuda and the United States: Aspen Insurance UK Limited, Aspen Insurance Limited and Aspen Specialty Insurance Company. “

Get Aspen Insurance alerts:

AHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Aspen Insurance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.75 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Aspen Insurance from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Shares of AHL stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aspen Insurance has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24). Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Insurance will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,327,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,677,000 after buying an additional 111,914 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 796.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 179,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,677,000 after buying an additional 111,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 887.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,710,000 after buying an additional 681,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 745,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,147,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Insurance Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Insurance (AHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.