athenahealth (ATHN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATHN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. dropped their price target on athenahealth to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on athenahealth to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $140.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.71.

athenahealth stock opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. athenahealth has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. athenahealth had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that athenahealth will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $280,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,912.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of athenahealth by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of athenahealth by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in athenahealth by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in athenahealth by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in athenahealth by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

