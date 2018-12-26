athenahealth (ATHN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

ATHN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on athenahealth from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann set a $138.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on athenahealth to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on athenahealth from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. athenahealth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.71.

Get athenahealth alerts:

Shares of ATHN stock opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. athenahealth has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.98 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that athenahealth will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $280,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,912.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in athenahealth by 1,195.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in athenahealth in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in athenahealth in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in athenahealth in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in athenahealth by 382.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.