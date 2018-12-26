Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9,458.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,607 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,257,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,491 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,999 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,071,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,894,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,906,000 after purchasing an additional 163,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Atlassian from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlassian to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.71, a P/E/G ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.67 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

