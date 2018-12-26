Atmos (ATMOS) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMOS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. Atmos has a market capitalization of $676,342.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Atmos has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00062735 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00018097 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00002123 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Atmos

ATMOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,812,542 coins and its circulating supply is 100,812,542 coins. Atmos’ official website is novusphere.io. Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere. Atmos’ official message board is medium.com/@thenovusphere.

Buying and Selling Atmos

Atmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

