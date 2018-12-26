Aurora DAO Trading Up 20.8% This Week (AURA)

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Aurora DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aurora DAO has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Aurora DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $8,797.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.19 or 0.11855777 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000338 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028658 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Aurora DAO Token Profile

Aurora DAO (CRYPTO:AURA) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,864,275 tokens. The official website for Aurora DAO is auroradao.com. Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aurora DAO is medium.com/aurora-dao.

Buying and Selling Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

