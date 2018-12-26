Avid Technology (AVID) Upgraded by BWS Financial to Hold

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by BWS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVID. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $200.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $104.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 152.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 77.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 163.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

