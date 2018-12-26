Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.32). Axovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Axovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axovant Sciences.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

AXON stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 13,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,578. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Axovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

In other Axovant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $99,285,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 60.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,091,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 788,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 169,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 12.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,152 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $338,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

