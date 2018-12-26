AZZ Inc (AZZ) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151,602 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of AZZ worth $186,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other AZZ news, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $45,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $228,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,271.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

