B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – B. Riley reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. B. Riley has a “Buy CLR” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.