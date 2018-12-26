B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Ifs Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

PXD stock opened at $120.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $120.45 and a one year high of $213.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $644,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,154,576.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $4,478,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,513 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $181,958,000 after purchasing an additional 271,144 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 176,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.