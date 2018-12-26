Bank of Montreal (BMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.25

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$86.25 and last traded at C$86.55, with a volume of 1045147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$87.18.

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.58.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.74 billion. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.2199999431696 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Craig Wyeth Broderick bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$68.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,258.10. Also, Director Ron Farmer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$89.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,350.00.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

