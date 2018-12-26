Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 23,132.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $366,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $107,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $85.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Dollar General from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

