Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,097 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $341,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,541,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,345,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,193,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,595,000 after acquiring an additional 76,691 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,124,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,145,000 after acquiring an additional 300,886 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 924,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,447,000 after acquiring an additional 118,820 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.54.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $2,323,942.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 880,315 shares of company stock valued at $22,026,194 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

