BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.26

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 34858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BCB Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $167.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 124,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

