Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $114,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 698.7% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $739,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.14.

Shares of KMB opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $123.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/belpointe-asset-management-llc-invests-235000-in-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.