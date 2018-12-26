Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,740 Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,122,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAIN opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.20. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.91%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Chairman Vincent D. Foster bought 25,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.54. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,583,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,220,622.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

