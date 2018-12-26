Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 62.56%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/belpointe-asset-management-llc-sells-3283-shares-of-applied-materials-inc-amat.html.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.