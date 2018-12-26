Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.01

Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 3580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

The company has a market cap of $882.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

Benchmark Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

