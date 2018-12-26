BGC Partners (BGCP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on BGCP. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BGC Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $977.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, insider Sean Galvin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a global financial intermediary to the financial and real estate markets. The company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage of a broad range of products, including fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures and structured products.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.