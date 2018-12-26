BidaskClub Lowers Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRCY. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $41.61 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Aslett sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $259,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,826,286.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,917 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

