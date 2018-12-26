BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,877,000 after buying an additional 339,306 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,712,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 107,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEAT shares. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BioTelemetry from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

In related news, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 8,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $512,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $40,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,227 shares of company stock worth $10,956,160 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

