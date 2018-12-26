Biotron (BTRN) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded down 36.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Biotron token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Biotron has traded 63.3% lower against the dollar. Biotron has a market capitalization of $105,979.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Biotron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.02452357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00148294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00199025 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026711 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026722 BTC.

Biotron Profile

Biotron’s launch date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,642,459 tokens. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron. Biotron’s official website is biotron.io. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI.

Biotron Token Trading

Biotron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biotron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.