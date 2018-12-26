Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $180,427.00 and $37.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 27,422,805 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

