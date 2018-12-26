Bitcoin Cash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $462.90 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $171.29 or 0.04497039 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, BitMarket, Korbit and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.00 billion and $462.90 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.02316736 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00058276 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004018 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000558 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000207 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,532,813 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, OKCoin International, Liqui, BiteBTC, Coinfloor, Gate.io, Coinbase Pro, Trade By Trade, Bisq, IDCM, HBUS, Coinroom, Cobinhood, OKEx, Livecoin, Poloniex, QuadrigaCX, Fatbtc, WEX, CoinExchange, CoinEx, GOPAX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, ZB.COM, Koinex, Coinsuper, Independent Reserve, FCoin, Coinrail, Coinnest, Bibox, xBTCe, Bitfinex, Buda, WazirX, Zaif, Mercatox, BTC Markets, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Negocie Coins, OTCBTC, BigONE, Coindeal, Gatecoin, Zebpay, SouthXchange, Vebitcoin, Bitstamp, TOPBTC, BtcTrade.im, Coinbe, Allcoin, Bit2C, Mercado Bitcoin, COSS, Binance, DragonEX, Indodax, Liquid, CoinBene, UEX, CEX.IO, CoinFalcon, C2CX, Braziliex, QBTC, BX Thailand, Upbit, CoinTiger, Stocks.Exchange, BitMarket, BitBay, Instant Bitex, ABCC, Korbit, Trade Satoshi, EXX, Huobi, Graviex, Exrates, CPDAX, Tidex, Koineks, Kraken, Bittrex, YoBit, Bit-Z, Bitinka, cfinex, Crex24, Cryptomate, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Cryptohub, Kuna, Coinone, Bitbank, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Coinsquare, Exmo, ACX, Kucoin, CryptoBridge, DSX, Iquant, RightBTC, Cryptopia, bitFlyer, Bitbns, BitForex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitso, BTCC, B2BX, MBAex, ChaoEX, Bitsane and Koinim. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.