Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00023950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates and Huobi. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $139.99 million and $1.79 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00033685 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004341 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00031575 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00153518 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 156,756,875 coins and its circulating supply is 153,756,875 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BigONE, Binance, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Exrates, Bithumb, Coinnest, Kucoin, Crex24 and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.