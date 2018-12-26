BitRewards (BIT) Hits One Day Volume of $30,599.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. BitRewards has a total market cap of $171,497.00 and approximately $30,599.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,089,756 tokens. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards.

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

