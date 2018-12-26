Bitvolt (VOLT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded down 38.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Bitvolt has a total market capitalization of $1,911.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Bitvolt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00055924 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006021 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000193 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000467 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitvolt Coin Profile

Bitvolt is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. Bitvolt’s official website is bitvolt.co.

Buying and Selling Bitvolt

Bitvolt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitvolt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

