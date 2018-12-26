BlackRock Inc. Has $176.48 Million Position in ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,635,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of ArcBest worth $176,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in ArcBest by 202.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $177,065.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James David Darter sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $83,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,424 shares in the company, valued at $990,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,459 shares of company stock worth $420,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

ARCB stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.21. ArcBest Corp has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.82 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

