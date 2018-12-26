BLAST (BLAST) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $46,356.00 and $284.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00029196 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 40,151,033 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

