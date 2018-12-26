BlitzPredict Trading Up 23.3% Over Last Week (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $268,317.00 and approximately $706.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00035240 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004331 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00031626 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00160083 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,812,338 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

