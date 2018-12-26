Blucora Inc (BCOR) Receives $37.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.54.

BCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blucora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,093. Blucora has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, Director Lance G. Dunn sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $2,166,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,733 shares of company stock worth $4,016,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

