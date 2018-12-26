BlueCoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $614,374.00 and $0.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlueCoin has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.02169793 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005889 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000780 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00001635 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BlueCoin (CRYPTO:BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io.

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

