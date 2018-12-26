BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,239,000 after buying an additional 68,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter.

TMP opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.67 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.77 million for the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

